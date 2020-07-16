All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:28 PM

77 CONGRESS ST

77 Congress Street · (201) 659-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77 Congress Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
Brand new 2020 Whole Carriage House modern renovation, EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE ENTRANCE, 2 bedroom on Congress street in Jersey City Heights. Steps from the Congress Street (Lightrail) Elevator and quick commute to Manhattan. Walkable to bars, restaurants, stores, grocery, and coffee shops. The neighborhood is located within the River View Arts District, with art galleries, and Riverview-Fisk park overlooking the NYC skyline and Hudson River. The home features modern upgrades, hardwood floors, washer and dryer. The kitchen features shaker cabinets, quartz counters, new Samsung stainless steel appliances. Brand new bathroom with Porcelanosa Style Vanity and shower. This sundrenched home with two spacious bedrooms make this an ideal urban home. ONSITE PARKING AVAILABLE FOR ADDITIONAL FEE. AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 CONGRESS ST have any available units?
77 CONGRESS ST has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 CONGRESS ST have?
Some of 77 CONGRESS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 CONGRESS ST currently offering any rent specials?
77 CONGRESS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 CONGRESS ST pet-friendly?
No, 77 CONGRESS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 77 CONGRESS ST offer parking?
Yes, 77 CONGRESS ST offers parking.
Does 77 CONGRESS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 CONGRESS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 CONGRESS ST have a pool?
No, 77 CONGRESS ST does not have a pool.
Does 77 CONGRESS ST have accessible units?
No, 77 CONGRESS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 77 CONGRESS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 CONGRESS ST has units with dishwashers.
