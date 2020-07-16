77 CONGRESS ST

Amenities

Brand new 2020 Whole Carriage House modern renovation, EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE ENTRANCE, 2 bedroom on Congress street in Jersey City Heights. Steps from the Congress Street (Lightrail) Elevator and quick commute to Manhattan. Walkable to bars, restaurants, stores, grocery, and coffee shops. The neighborhood is located within the River View Arts District, with art galleries, and Riverview-Fisk park overlooking the NYC skyline and Hudson River. The home features modern upgrades, hardwood floors, washer and dryer. The kitchen features shaker cabinets, quartz counters, new Samsung stainless steel appliances. Brand new bathroom with Porcelanosa Style Vanity and shower. This sundrenched home with two spacious bedrooms make this an ideal urban home. ONSITE PARKING AVAILABLE FOR ADDITIONAL FEE. AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.