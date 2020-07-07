75 FAIRVIEW AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking elevator courtyard lobby

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking lobby

Spacious accommodating home to call your own in the renowned Alberton Hall with this two bedroom/one bath sunny southwest-facing condo in McGinley Square neighborhood. Welcoming open space with generous windows providing natural light throughout. A classic home with entry foyer leading to large and airy sun-filled living room, full dining room, eat-in kitchen, nice bathroom and ample closet space. Comfy-sized master and 2nd bedroom, preserved traditional charm with plaster crown moldings, wood floors, and heat, water, hot water and parking-space included in rent. The historic Alberton Hall is a solid maintained pre-war elevator building revitalized Colonial Revival by architect Christian Ziegler with art deco interior highlighting a stylish entry lobby, laundry room in building, shared courtyard, and live-in superintendent in building. In a truly convenient neighborhood, McGinley Square, nearby beautiful Lincoln Park, JSQ PATH and buses to NYC to FiDi and WTC, short distance to CitiBike, major highways close by along with stores, local eateries, restaurants, grocery stores, and a great Walk Score- for your convenience and errands. One (1) month Broker Fee Required-paid by tenant.