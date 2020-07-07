All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 75 FAIRVIEW AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
75 FAIRVIEW AVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

75 FAIRVIEW AVE

75 Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

75 Fairview Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
West Side

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
elevator
courtyard
lobby
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
Spacious accommodating home to call your own in the renowned Alberton Hall with this two bedroom/one bath sunny southwest-facing condo in McGinley Square neighborhood. Welcoming open space with generous windows providing natural light throughout. A classic home with entry foyer leading to large and airy sun-filled living room, full dining room, eat-in kitchen, nice bathroom and ample closet space. Comfy-sized master and 2nd bedroom, preserved traditional charm with plaster crown moldings, wood floors, and heat, water, hot water and parking-space included in rent. The historic Alberton Hall is a solid maintained pre-war elevator building revitalized Colonial Revival by architect Christian Ziegler with art deco interior highlighting a stylish entry lobby, laundry room in building, shared courtyard, and live-in superintendent in building. In a truly convenient neighborhood, McGinley Square, nearby beautiful Lincoln Park, JSQ PATH and buses to NYC to FiDi and WTC, short distance to CitiBike, major highways close by along with stores, local eateries, restaurants, grocery stores, and a great Walk Score- for your convenience and errands. One (1) month Broker Fee Required-paid by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 FAIRVIEW AVE have any available units?
75 FAIRVIEW AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 FAIRVIEW AVE have?
Some of 75 FAIRVIEW AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 FAIRVIEW AVE currently offering any rent specials?
75 FAIRVIEW AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 FAIRVIEW AVE pet-friendly?
No, 75 FAIRVIEW AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 75 FAIRVIEW AVE offer parking?
Yes, 75 FAIRVIEW AVE offers parking.
Does 75 FAIRVIEW AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 FAIRVIEW AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 FAIRVIEW AVE have a pool?
No, 75 FAIRVIEW AVE does not have a pool.
Does 75 FAIRVIEW AVE have accessible units?
No, 75 FAIRVIEW AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 75 FAIRVIEW AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 FAIRVIEW AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Ellipse
25 Park Lane South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Madox
198 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
VYV South
444 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymsJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University