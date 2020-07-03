All apartments in Jersey City
71 BAYVIEW AVE

71 Bayview Avenue · (908) 851-2121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

71 Bayview Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Bergen - Lafayette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely 2nd floor apartment modern light airy + spacious. Featuring enormous rooms living room, dining room, glistering hardwood floors. Smoke free apartment. Kitchen 3 bedrooms, master bedroom has large closet. Laundry room hook up in unit for electric dryer & washing machine. Close to everything including POW, schools, NJ Turnpike, transportation, and shops. Close to lightrail, Liberty Park and convenient to NYC. Perfect for commuters. Off street parking. A please to show. Won't last. Tenants have access to backyard. Not basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 BAYVIEW AVE have any available units?
71 BAYVIEW AVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
Is 71 BAYVIEW AVE currently offering any rent specials?
71 BAYVIEW AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 BAYVIEW AVE pet-friendly?
No, 71 BAYVIEW AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 71 BAYVIEW AVE offer parking?
Yes, 71 BAYVIEW AVE offers parking.
Does 71 BAYVIEW AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 BAYVIEW AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 BAYVIEW AVE have a pool?
No, 71 BAYVIEW AVE does not have a pool.
Does 71 BAYVIEW AVE have accessible units?
No, 71 BAYVIEW AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 71 BAYVIEW AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 BAYVIEW AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 BAYVIEW AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 BAYVIEW AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
