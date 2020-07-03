71 BAYVIEW AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Lovely 2nd floor apartment modern light airy + spacious. Featuring enormous rooms living room, dining room, glistering hardwood floors. Smoke free apartment. Kitchen 3 bedrooms, master bedroom has large closet. Laundry room hook up in unit for electric dryer & washing machine. Close to everything including POW, schools, NJ Turnpike, transportation, and shops. Close to lightrail, Liberty Park and convenient to NYC. Perfect for commuters. Off street parking. A please to show. Won't last. Tenants have access to backyard. Not basement.