Well maintained, large 2 bedroom, 1 bath in prime location close to Journal Square PATH train. Fresh carpets have been installed in living room and dining room , new vinyl floors in bedrooms and entire interior is freshly painted. Must see in person to appreciate the charm of this home! Such an easy commute to NYC and Hoboken. Shared laundry and shared yard accessible directly from unit through back staircase of home.