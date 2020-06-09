All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:44 PM

673 BERGEN AVE

673 Bergen Avenue · (201) 659-7101
Location

673 Bergen Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
McGinley Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit GC · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
bbq/grill
Beautiful 2 BR located in the Historic McGinley Square area of Jersey City. This 813 sq. ft. unit is skillfully laid out, providing an ideal space for entertaining while maintaining your privacy with the living room and bedrooms on opposite sides. Updates to the unit include new wide plank flooring throughout, new molding in the living room, remodeled bathroom with dual glass vessels sinks and tiles in bath. The open-concept kitchen and living room extends into your own private oasis. Step out onto your 250 sq. ft. patio - perfect for barbecuing, outdoor dining, and entertainment! In addition to the over-sized bathroom, the granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, central air, and personal washer/dryer complete the amenities of this unit. Also enjoy the option of using the shared, elevated deck surrounded by trees to seclude you from the hustle and bustle of vibrant, urban living. Convenient to Journal Square Path Train. With new restaurants opening up right across the street, this area is rapidly developing! 1/2 FEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 BERGEN AVE have any available units?
673 BERGEN AVE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 673 BERGEN AVE have?
Some of 673 BERGEN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 BERGEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
673 BERGEN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 BERGEN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 673 BERGEN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 673 BERGEN AVE offer parking?
No, 673 BERGEN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 673 BERGEN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 673 BERGEN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 BERGEN AVE have a pool?
No, 673 BERGEN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 673 BERGEN AVE have accessible units?
No, 673 BERGEN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 673 BERGEN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 673 BERGEN AVE has units with dishwashers.
