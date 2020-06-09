673 BERGEN AVE

Amenities

Beautiful 2 BR located in the Historic McGinley Square area of Jersey City. This 813 sq. ft. unit is skillfully laid out, providing an ideal space for entertaining while maintaining your privacy with the living room and bedrooms on opposite sides. Updates to the unit include new wide plank flooring throughout, new molding in the living room, remodeled bathroom with dual glass vessels sinks and tiles in bath. The open-concept kitchen and living room extends into your own private oasis. Step out onto your 250 sq. ft. patio - perfect for barbecuing, outdoor dining, and entertainment! In addition to the over-sized bathroom, the granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, central air, and personal washer/dryer complete the amenities of this unit. Also enjoy the option of using the shared, elevated deck surrounded by trees to seclude you from the hustle and bustle of vibrant, urban living. Convenient to Journal Square Path Train. With new restaurants opening up right across the street, this area is rapidly developing! 1/2 FEE!