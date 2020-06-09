All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

646 Montgomery St 1F

646 Montgomery St · (551) 244-0105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

646 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1F · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
646 MONTGOMERY STREET, UNIT 1F, JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 286731

JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!!

ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2400.00 A MONTH!

Nice size two bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment located in Jersey City! A few blocks away from Journal Square station 5, minutes walking distance, just a 15 min ride into the city from the PATH station. Near restaurants, shopping centers, parks, and schools.

Our unit offers:

- Bathtub
- Hardwood floors/ceramic tiles
- Equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Refrigerator
- Range/Oven
- A/C and heating
- Pet-friendly

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Contact Leasing inquiries via phone 201-956-2005
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286731
Property Id 286731

(RLNE5804392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

