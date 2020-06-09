646 Montgomery St 1F

Amenities
646 MONTGOMERY STREET, UNIT 1F, JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 286731
JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!!
ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2400.00 A MONTH!
Nice size two bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment located in Jersey City! A few blocks away from Journal Square station 5, minutes walking distance, just a 15 min ride into the city from the PATH station. Near restaurants, shopping centers, parks, and schools.
Our unit offers:
- Bathtub
- Hardwood floors/ceramic tiles
- Equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Refrigerator
- Range/Oven
- A/C and heating
- Pet-friendly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Contact Leasing inquiries via phone 201-956-2005
