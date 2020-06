Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated elevator microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Wow! Check out this spacious 2 bedroom in a great Jersey City Heights location. Just 1 block to Central Ave you have everything at your doorstep. The unit features large open living room. Updated eat in kitchen. Brand new Luxurious bathroom. Nice size bedrooms. This unit has it own private entrance. Shared Laundry in building. Landlord pays broker fee. Check it out! Won't last.