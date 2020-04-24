All apartments in Jersey City
49 COLES ST

49 Coles Street · (201) 798-3300
Location

49 Coles Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Sun-filled Corner Three Bedroom One Bathroom home with a private backyard as your oasis awaits your arrival. Modern Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets and tiled floor. Master Bedroom has two closets. This flexible apartment is versatile for variety of lifestyles – use as a two bedroom with a WFH office as smaller 3rd room has a skylight. Updated Bathroom has designer tile work. Gleaming hardwood floors, eat-in-kitchen, abundant closet space and washer/dryer in home add to the appeal. The backyard is lined with pavers and is great for your outdoor enjoyment, BBQs, entertaining friends and family. Just minutes to Grove Street PATH Station provides easy access to Manhattan along with being just minutes to many neighborhoods such as Grove Street, Hamilton Park and others with many shops and restaurants in the vibrant and ever-growing neighborhoods of Downtown Jersey City. Available for immediate move-in – freshly painted and cleaned. First month's rent, 1-1/2 month's security deposit and One Month Brokers Fee is due at lease signing. Virtual Tour with Floor Plan and Walkthrough Video available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 COLES ST have any available units?
49 COLES ST has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 COLES ST have?
Some of 49 COLES ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 COLES ST currently offering any rent specials?
49 COLES ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 COLES ST pet-friendly?
No, 49 COLES ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 49 COLES ST offer parking?
No, 49 COLES ST does not offer parking.
Does 49 COLES ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 COLES ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 COLES ST have a pool?
No, 49 COLES ST does not have a pool.
Does 49 COLES ST have accessible units?
No, 49 COLES ST does not have accessible units.
Does 49 COLES ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 COLES ST does not have units with dishwashers.
