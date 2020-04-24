49 COLES ST

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Sun-filled Corner Three Bedroom One Bathroom home with a private backyard as your oasis awaits your arrival. Modern Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets and tiled floor. Master Bedroom has two closets. This flexible apartment is versatile for variety of lifestyles – use as a two bedroom with a WFH office as smaller 3rd room has a skylight. Updated Bathroom has designer tile work. Gleaming hardwood floors, eat-in-kitchen, abundant closet space and washer/dryer in home add to the appeal. The backyard is lined with pavers and is great for your outdoor enjoyment, BBQs, entertaining friends and family. Just minutes to Grove Street PATH Station provides easy access to Manhattan along with being just minutes to many neighborhoods such as Grove Street, Hamilton Park and others with many shops and restaurants in the vibrant and ever-growing neighborhoods of Downtown Jersey City. Available for immediate move-in – freshly painted and cleaned. First month's rent, 1-1/2 month's security deposit and One Month Brokers Fee is due at lease signing. Virtual Tour with Floor Plan and Walkthrough Video available.