All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 479 MANILA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
479 MANILA AVE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:11 AM

479 MANILA AVE

479 Manila Ave · (201) 433-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Downtown Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

479 Manila Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,949

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Every convenience you can imagine is included in this newly updated 3 Bed, 2 Bath located blocks away from Hamilton Park. This expansive 1400 sq. ft. home offers an open floor plan with a brand new kitchen complete with quartz countertops, stylish shaker cabinets, stainless appliances & contemporary finishes. There are three well-proportioned bedrooms plus a den that can be used as an additional bedroom, dining room or home office. Additional features include light oak floors, updated bathrooms, in-building washer/dryer, abundant closet space. Parking is also available at an additional cost! The building is just to blocks from Hamilton Park and the neighborhood’s many wonderful shops, schools and restaurants. It is also convenient located two blocks from Newport Center Mall & a short walk to the Newport PATH station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 MANILA AVE have any available units?
479 MANILA AVE has a unit available for $3,949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 479 MANILA AVE have?
Some of 479 MANILA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 MANILA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
479 MANILA AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 MANILA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 479 MANILA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 479 MANILA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 479 MANILA AVE does offer parking.
Does 479 MANILA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 479 MANILA AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 MANILA AVE have a pool?
No, 479 MANILA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 479 MANILA AVE have accessible units?
No, 479 MANILA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 479 MANILA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 479 MANILA AVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 479 MANILA AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Portside Towers
155 Washington St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Riverside
1 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Quinn
197 Van Vorst Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity