479 MANILA AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Every convenience you can imagine is included in this newly updated 3 Bed, 2 Bath located blocks away from Hamilton Park. This expansive 1400 sq. ft. home offers an open floor plan with a brand new kitchen complete with quartz countertops, stylish shaker cabinets, stainless appliances & contemporary finishes. There are three well-proportioned bedrooms plus a den that can be used as an additional bedroom, dining room or home office. Additional features include light oak floors, updated bathrooms, in-building washer/dryer, abundant closet space. Parking is also available at an additional cost! The building is just to blocks from Hamilton Park and the neighborhood’s many wonderful shops, schools and restaurants. It is also convenient located two blocks from Newport Center Mall & a short walk to the Newport PATH station.