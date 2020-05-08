431 GROVE ST

Amenities

Check out the 3D Virtual Tour: https://bit.ly/vtour431grove1 - Garage parking available! Located on the corner of Grove St & 5th Street, just 6 blocks (0.3 miles) to the Grove Street Path Station, this is a great apartment for a quick and easy commute to Manhattan. There is a private area to put coats and shoes before walking up into your apartment. The large living room faces east and behind it on one side there is a formal dining area with a nice chandelier. Next to it is the large kitchen with lots of cabinets and countertop space, dishwasher, gas stove, and stainless steel refrigerator/freezer. The three spacious bedrooms all have nice sized closets. One of them has a walk-in closet and another has a private bathroom. Washer/dryer in unit. Virtual showings available.