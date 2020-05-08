All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated May 27 2020

431 GROVE ST

431 Manila Ave · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

431 Manila Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out the 3D Virtual Tour: https://bit.ly/vtour431grove1 - Garage parking available! Located on the corner of Grove St & 5th Street, just 6 blocks (0.3 miles) to the Grove Street Path Station, this is a great apartment for a quick and easy commute to Manhattan. There is a private area to put coats and shoes before walking up into your apartment. The large living room faces east and behind it on one side there is a formal dining area with a nice chandelier. Next to it is the large kitchen with lots of cabinets and countertop space, dishwasher, gas stove, and stainless steel refrigerator/freezer. The three spacious bedrooms all have nice sized closets. One of them has a walk-in closet and another has a private bathroom. Washer/dryer in unit. Virtual showings available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 GROVE ST have any available units?
431 GROVE ST has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 GROVE ST have?
Some of 431 GROVE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 GROVE ST currently offering any rent specials?
431 GROVE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 GROVE ST pet-friendly?
No, 431 GROVE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 431 GROVE ST offer parking?
Yes, 431 GROVE ST does offer parking.
Does 431 GROVE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 GROVE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 GROVE ST have a pool?
No, 431 GROVE ST does not have a pool.
Does 431 GROVE ST have accessible units?
No, 431 GROVE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 431 GROVE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 GROVE ST has units with dishwashers.
