39 BLEECKER ST
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 AM

39 BLEECKER ST

39 Bleecker Street · (201) 659-8600
Location

39 Bleecker Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Newly RENOVATED 1 bedroom apartment, with heat and hot water INCLUDED, in the sought after Jersey City Heights neighborhood! This unit boasts fresh hardwood floors, a WALK-IN CLOSET, spacious living room for hosting, and completely gutted bathroom. Close to a multitude of TRANSPORTATION INTO NYC (multiple buses, light rail, PATH), trendy cafes, restaurants, and shops, and a handful of parks! If you're looking to get the biggest bang for your buck in one of Jersey city's trendiest neighborhoods, look no further. ALL common areas in this lovely brick building have been renovated with new hardwood flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 BLEECKER ST have any available units?
39 BLEECKER ST has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 BLEECKER ST have?
Some of 39 BLEECKER ST's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 BLEECKER ST currently offering any rent specials?
39 BLEECKER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 BLEECKER ST pet-friendly?
No, 39 BLEECKER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 39 BLEECKER ST offer parking?
No, 39 BLEECKER ST does not offer parking.
Does 39 BLEECKER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 BLEECKER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 BLEECKER ST have a pool?
No, 39 BLEECKER ST does not have a pool.
Does 39 BLEECKER ST have accessible units?
No, 39 BLEECKER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 39 BLEECKER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 BLEECKER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
