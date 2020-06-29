37 HARMON ST.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

This modern two bedroom apartment, includes hard wood floors all throughout, with a central heating and Ac ventilation system. Moreover, it includes washer dryer hook up and a beautiful deck. **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT with a Deck** ~APT Features~ Outside Deck in master bedroom central ventilation system (heat and cooling) Close to Liberty State Park Close To downtown Jc Close to all major transportation systems Exposed Brick interior Spacious and airy Tons of sunlight Plenty of windows Good Closet space Leasing: *Non-refundable Application Fee *Credit/Background Check Required *Mandatory 1yr Lease or more