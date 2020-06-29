All apartments in Jersey City
37 HARMON ST.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:16 PM

37 HARMON ST

37 Harmon Street · (862) 208-2287
Location

37 Harmon Street, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Bergen - Lafayette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,725

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This modern two bedroom apartment, includes hard wood floors all throughout, with a central heating and Ac ventilation system. Moreover, it includes washer dryer hook up and a beautiful deck. **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT with a Deck** ~APT Features~ Outside Deck in master bedroom central ventilation system (heat and cooling) Close to Liberty State Park Close To downtown Jc Close to all major transportation systems Exposed Brick interior Spacious and airy Tons of sunlight Plenty of windows Good Closet space Leasing: *Non-refundable Application Fee *Credit/Background Check Required *Mandatory 1yr Lease or more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

