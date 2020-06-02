All apartments in Jersey City
363 Halladay Street
363 Halladay Street

363 Halladay Street · (201) 649-3063
Location

363 Halladay Street, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Bergen - Lafayette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
NO FEE Single Family Home!

Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex Apartment with Living Room!

Prime Location! Near Light Rail Station! Near Shopping centers and schools.

This newly renovated apartment features a New Kitchen with Granite Counter Top & Backsplash, New Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances, Brand New Tiled Bathroom, Hardwood Floors, Washer & Dryer, Private Deck, 300 SqFt Storage Space in Attic & Private Parking.

Located on very nice and Quiet block in the most desirable part of Bergen-Lafayette. Very close to some of the best new restaurants/bars in Jersey City, and 1 stop away from downtown and Grove St PATH station. Near Liberty State Park and Ferry to Manhattan. Close to Lafayette Park & Lafayette Pool.

This Will Go Fast!! Call Simon Today at 201-649-3063.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Halladay Street have any available units?
363 Halladay Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 Halladay Street have?
Some of 363 Halladay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Halladay Street currently offering any rent specials?
363 Halladay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Halladay Street pet-friendly?
No, 363 Halladay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 363 Halladay Street offer parking?
Yes, 363 Halladay Street does offer parking.
Does 363 Halladay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 363 Halladay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Halladay Street have a pool?
Yes, 363 Halladay Street has a pool.
Does 363 Halladay Street have accessible units?
No, 363 Halladay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Halladay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 363 Halladay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
