363 Halladay Street

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

NO FEE Single Family Home!



Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex Apartment with Living Room!



Prime Location! Near Light Rail Station! Near Shopping centers and schools.



This newly renovated apartment features a New Kitchen with Granite Counter Top & Backsplash, New Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances, Brand New Tiled Bathroom, Hardwood Floors, Washer & Dryer, Private Deck, 300 SqFt Storage Space in Attic & Private Parking.



Located on very nice and Quiet block in the most desirable part of Bergen-Lafayette. Very close to some of the best new restaurants/bars in Jersey City, and 1 stop away from downtown and Grove St PATH station. Near Liberty State Park and Ferry to Manhattan. Close to Lafayette Park & Lafayette Pool.



This Will Go Fast!! Call Simon Today at 201-649-3063.