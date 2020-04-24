All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

362 SUMMIT AVE

362 Summit Avenue · (201) 798-3300
Location

362 Summit Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$2,172

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
Altura of Journal Square was designed for the most discerning residents. This 6 story Elevator Community is perched up high above Downtown and NYC. The Roof Top Lounge offers Panoramic views of NYC, the building also offers a secure package room, a fitness center as well as both indoor and outdoor deeded parking options. This home is equipped with Central Air Conditioning, Washer/Dryer, and Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen! We are a Pet friendly community, with limitations. Call us today to book a tour, NO Broker Fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 SUMMIT AVE have any available units?
362 SUMMIT AVE has a unit available for $2,172 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 362 SUMMIT AVE have?
Some of 362 SUMMIT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 SUMMIT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
362 SUMMIT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 SUMMIT AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 362 SUMMIT AVE is pet friendly.
Does 362 SUMMIT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 362 SUMMIT AVE does offer parking.
Does 362 SUMMIT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 362 SUMMIT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 SUMMIT AVE have a pool?
No, 362 SUMMIT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 362 SUMMIT AVE have accessible units?
No, 362 SUMMIT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 362 SUMMIT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 362 SUMMIT AVE has units with dishwashers.
