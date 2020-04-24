362 SUMMIT AVE

Amenities
Altura of Journal Square was designed for the most discerning residents. This 6 story Elevator Community is perched up high above Downtown and NYC. The Roof Top Lounge offers Panoramic views of NYC, the building also offers a secure package room, a fitness center as well as both indoor and outdoor deeded parking options. This home is equipped with Central Air Conditioning, Washer/Dryer, and Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen! We are a Pet friendly community, with limitations. Call us today to book a tour, NO Broker Fee!