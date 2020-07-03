341 MONMOUTH ST

Amenities
Awesome Studio with lofty high ceilings and open space at Dixon Mills. This converted factory complex offers the ultimate urban setting coupled with comfortable residences and incomparable amenities. Dixon Mills offers a fully equipped gym, basketball court/volleyball court, sauna, community room/resident's lounge, screening room, outdoor bbq area, and 24 hr security. Located close to Grove St PATH, parks and all of the excitement of Downtown Jersey City's restaurants, bars & shops. Don't wait! Available 9/1. Brokers fees apply.