Jersey City, NJ
341 MONMOUTH ST
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:20 AM

341 MONMOUTH ST

341 Monmouth Street · (201) 396-8447
Location

341 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 307D · Avail. now

$1,850

Studio · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Amenities

Awesome Studio with lofty high ceilings and open space at Dixon Mills. This converted factory complex offers the ultimate urban setting coupled with comfortable residences and incomparable amenities. Dixon Mills offers a fully equipped gym, basketball court/volleyball court, sauna, community room/resident's lounge, screening room, outdoor bbq area, and 24 hr security. Located close to Grove St PATH, parks and all of the excitement of Downtown Jersey City's restaurants, bars & shops. Don't wait! Available 9/1. Brokers fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 MONMOUTH ST have any available units?
341 MONMOUTH ST has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 341 MONMOUTH ST have?
Some of 341 MONMOUTH ST's amenities include gym, elevator, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 MONMOUTH ST currently offering any rent specials?
341 MONMOUTH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 MONMOUTH ST pet-friendly?
No, 341 MONMOUTH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 341 MONMOUTH ST offer parking?
No, 341 MONMOUTH ST does not offer parking.
Does 341 MONMOUTH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 MONMOUTH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 MONMOUTH ST have a pool?
No, 341 MONMOUTH ST does not have a pool.
Does 341 MONMOUTH ST have accessible units?
No, 341 MONMOUTH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 341 MONMOUTH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 MONMOUTH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
