All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 315 YORK ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
315 YORK ST
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:43 AM

315 YORK ST

315 York St · (201) 420-9484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Downtown Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

315 York St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Superb location for this spacious, one-bedroom home with added alcove space, located one block to Van Vorst Park and a short walk to the PATH, restaurants & more. Enjoy an amazing unit with newer everything – including a beautifully tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, open layout, newer lighting & beyond. The bright kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar and a full range of appliances with dishwasher, wine fridge and newer combo Washer/Dryer just one year old. Heat included in rent. One month broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 YORK ST have any available units?
315 YORK ST has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 YORK ST have?
Some of 315 YORK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 YORK ST currently offering any rent specials?
315 YORK ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 YORK ST pet-friendly?
No, 315 YORK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 315 YORK ST offer parking?
No, 315 YORK ST does not offer parking.
Does 315 YORK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 YORK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 YORK ST have a pool?
No, 315 YORK ST does not have a pool.
Does 315 YORK ST have accessible units?
No, 315 YORK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 315 YORK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 YORK ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 315 YORK ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Portside Towers
155 Washington St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Urby
200 Greene Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Ellipse
25 Park Lane South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Warren at York
120 York St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity