315 YORK ST

Amenities
Superb location for this spacious, one-bedroom home with added alcove space, located one block to Van Vorst Park and a short walk to the PATH, restaurants & more. Enjoy an amazing unit with newer everything – including a beautifully tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, open layout, newer lighting & beyond. The bright kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar and a full range of appliances with dishwasher, wine fridge and newer combo Washer/Dryer just one year old. Heat included in rent. One month broker fee.