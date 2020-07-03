290 GRANT AVE

Amenities

FEE PAID!!! Brand New Renovation!! Gorgeous, Spacious & Flooded with Natural Light! This TRUE 3 Bedroom & 1.5 Bathroom is rental ready for Immediate Move-In! Top Floor Apartment in a two-family building. This unit features Brand New Kitchen & Bathrooms with an ultra modern design, Brand New Hardwood Floors throughout & Closet Organizers in all the closets! And you can't beat this Great Location right off of West Side Ave., & Only a 3-4 Minute walk to the West Side Ave Light Rail Station!! Common yard. Utilities are separate. Sorry, no pets. LL Pays Fee!!