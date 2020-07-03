All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:21 AM

290 GRANT AVE

290 Grant Ave · (201) 433-5500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

290 Grant Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07305
West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,825

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

FEE PAID!!! Brand New Renovation!! Gorgeous, Spacious & Flooded with Natural Light! This TRUE 3 Bedroom & 1.5 Bathroom is rental ready for Immediate Move-In! Top Floor Apartment in a two-family building. This unit features Brand New Kitchen & Bathrooms with an ultra modern design, Brand New Hardwood Floors throughout & Closet Organizers in all the closets! And you can't beat this Great Location right off of West Side Ave., & Only a 3-4 Minute walk to the West Side Ave Light Rail Station!! Common yard. Utilities are separate. Sorry, no pets. LL Pays Fee!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 GRANT AVE have any available units?
290 GRANT AVE has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 GRANT AVE have?
Some of 290 GRANT AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 GRANT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
290 GRANT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 GRANT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 290 GRANT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 290 GRANT AVE offer parking?
No, 290 GRANT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 290 GRANT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 GRANT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 GRANT AVE have a pool?
No, 290 GRANT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 290 GRANT AVE have accessible units?
No, 290 GRANT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 290 GRANT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 GRANT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
