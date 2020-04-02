All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

287 Claremont Avenue - 2

287 Claremont Avenue · (201) 566-0549
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Jersey City
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

287 Claremont Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Built in 1980

Newly renovated, spacious first & second floor duplex in up and coming Greenville section of Jersey City. Walking distance from LightRail Station. Close proximity to transportation to Journal Square, Turnpike, Newport Mall, New Jersey City State College, Route 440, etc. Owner pays water and sewer. Tenant pays gas, electric and heat. Landlord provides tenant with stove.

Second Fl (Duplex)- 3 1/2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths- $1875
To schedule a showing please call Christine - 201 566 0549
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 Claremont Avenue - 2 have any available units?
287 Claremont Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 287 Claremont Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 287 Claremont Avenue - 2's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 Claremont Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
287 Claremont Avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 Claremont Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 287 Claremont Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 287 Claremont Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 287 Claremont Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 287 Claremont Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 287 Claremont Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 Claremont Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 287 Claremont Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 287 Claremont Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 287 Claremont Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 287 Claremont Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 287 Claremont Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
