Jersey City, NJ
2787 KENNEDY BLVD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

2787 KENNEDY BLVD

2787 John F Kennedy Boulevard · (201) 478-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2787 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07306
McGinley Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 509 · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
playground
internet access
sauna
One Month of Free Rent. Vacant. Freshly painted white and cleaned. Lease this light and bright beautifully renovated two bedroom, two full bath condominium. This amazing 1100 square feet home is located at The Summit, a doorman/elevator building minutes to the Journal Square PATH. Highlights includes a spectacular roof deck with views of the city, open floor plan with living and dining area, generous closet space, private (5.25 x 3.92 x 7.67) storage closet, window treatments and hardwood floors. Enjoy the amazing oversized gourmet designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and an abundance of cabinet space. This prewar building has a gym with sauna and has access to internet, and cable TV. Residence are offered gated assigned parking currently at $165 per month. The unit is conveniently located near coffee shops, restaurants, grocery stores, playground, Lincoln Park and the new MANA Contemporary museum. The Summit is 2 blocks to the Journal Square PATH which offers easy access to Hoboken, Newark Liberty International Airport, a quick 11-minute ride to WTC and approximately 25 minutes to Midtown NYC. Landlord pays for heat, water, hot water; and gas. Tenant pays for electric. Required: 1 ½ months security deposit, agent to run background and credit check, two current pay stubs, ID and Tenant pays realtor fee equal to one month’s rent. Landlord may consider a pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2787 KENNEDY BLVD have any available units?
2787 KENNEDY BLVD has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2787 KENNEDY BLVD have?
Some of 2787 KENNEDY BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2787 KENNEDY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2787 KENNEDY BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2787 KENNEDY BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2787 KENNEDY BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 2787 KENNEDY BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2787 KENNEDY BLVD offers parking.
Does 2787 KENNEDY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2787 KENNEDY BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2787 KENNEDY BLVD have a pool?
No, 2787 KENNEDY BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 2787 KENNEDY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2787 KENNEDY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2787 KENNEDY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2787 KENNEDY BLVD has units with dishwashers.
