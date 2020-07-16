274 BARROW ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Extra large two bedroom on the top floor of a corner unit brownstone overlooking Van Vorst Park. This apartment boasts space as far as the eye can see! Sunlight bursts through oversized windows on three sides of this cozy home. Ceilings nearly 11 feet high create a regal quality that adds to the unique charm of this townhouse. One of Jersey City's finest parks is literally right across the street, perfect for moments of downtime. Shops, restaurants, essential commercial/retail begin one block away and the PATH is exactly four blocks from the front door. Washer/dryer in unit, just add WiFi and you never have to leave. This brownstone is a shining example of why we live in Downtown Jersey City!