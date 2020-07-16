All apartments in Jersey City
Jersey City, NJ
274 BARROW ST
274 BARROW ST

274 Barrow St · (201) 478-6700
Location

274 Barrow St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Extra large two bedroom on the top floor of a corner unit brownstone overlooking Van Vorst Park. This apartment boasts space as far as the eye can see! Sunlight bursts through oversized windows on three sides of this cozy home. Ceilings nearly 11 feet high create a regal quality that adds to the unique charm of this townhouse. One of Jersey City's finest parks is literally right across the street, perfect for moments of downtime. Shops, restaurants, essential commercial/retail begin one block away and the PATH is exactly four blocks from the front door. Washer/dryer in unit, just add WiFi and you never have to leave. This brownstone is a shining example of why we live in Downtown Jersey City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 BARROW ST have any available units?
274 BARROW ST has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 274 BARROW ST have?
Some of 274 BARROW ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 274 BARROW ST currently offering any rent specials?
274 BARROW ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 BARROW ST pet-friendly?
No, 274 BARROW ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 274 BARROW ST offer parking?
No, 274 BARROW ST does not offer parking.
Does 274 BARROW ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 274 BARROW ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 BARROW ST have a pool?
No, 274 BARROW ST does not have a pool.
Does 274 BARROW ST have accessible units?
No, 274 BARROW ST does not have accessible units.
Does 274 BARROW ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 274 BARROW ST has units with dishwashers.
