Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils bathtub carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Come check this spacious 4 bedroom apartment. The apartment has a living room, dining room, hardwood floors and carpet through-out the apartment. Full bath with a stand up shower and a full bath tub. Close to schools, colleges, parks, 440 and other shopping establishments, Minutes away from public transportation and major highways. HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED!!!