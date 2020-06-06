237 TERRACE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

!! JERSEY CITY HEIGHT'S 3 BEDROOM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IS HERE !! Take advantage of this Spacious 2nd floor unit in dream commuter location of Jersey City! This gem offers you a modern chic kitchen including stainless steel appliances, an open layout Living Room / Dining Room, 3 spacious bedrooms, including a Masterbedroom with its Masterbathroom, and 1 additional full bath! Residing here will also offer you the convenience of 1 car parking, central heating / cooling, and the geographic advantage of being within close proximity to a plethora of community amenities like transportation to and from New York like the PATH & Bus transit, schools, parks, shops, restaurant, and so much more! Make your appointment today to see your next potential move!