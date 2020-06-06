All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 237 TERRACE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
237 TERRACE AVE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:02 AM

237 TERRACE AVE

237 Terrace Avenue · (201) 969-2626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

237 Terrace Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
!! JERSEY CITY HEIGHT'S 3 BEDROOM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IS HERE !! Take advantage of this Spacious 2nd floor unit in dream commuter location of Jersey City! This gem offers you a modern chic kitchen including stainless steel appliances, an open layout Living Room / Dining Room, 3 spacious bedrooms, including a Masterbedroom with its Masterbathroom, and 1 additional full bath! Residing here will also offer you the convenience of 1 car parking, central heating / cooling, and the geographic advantage of being within close proximity to a plethora of community amenities like transportation to and from New York like the PATH & Bus transit, schools, parks, shops, restaurant, and so much more! Make your appointment today to see your next potential move!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 TERRACE AVE have any available units?
237 TERRACE AVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 TERRACE AVE have?
Some of 237 TERRACE AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 TERRACE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
237 TERRACE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 TERRACE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 237 TERRACE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 237 TERRACE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 237 TERRACE AVE does offer parking.
Does 237 TERRACE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 TERRACE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 TERRACE AVE have a pool?
No, 237 TERRACE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 237 TERRACE AVE have accessible units?
No, 237 TERRACE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 237 TERRACE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 TERRACE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 237 TERRACE AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl
Jersey City, NJ 07311
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07305
East Hampton
30 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Quinn
197 Van Vorst Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity