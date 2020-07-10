All apartments in Jersey City
227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR

227 Christopher Columbus Drive · (201) 653-8488
Location

227 Christopher Columbus Drive, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 304B · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
bbq/grill
sauna
volleyball court
Just Renovated! An Alcove Studio with a Private Balcony in Dixon Mills! A Spacious, Bright and Airy home. The Alcove provides separation for your sleeping quarters. A kitchen featuring a full suite of stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Central Air, in-unit washer/dryer and hardwood floors throughout. All amenities included: 24-hour security, concierge, fitness center, basketball/volleyball court, sauna, lounge, several courtyards with barbecue grills, playroom, plus much more! Conveniently located near the Grove PATH, Van Vorst Park, supermarket, nightlife, restaurants and shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR have any available units?
227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR have?
Some of 227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR currently offering any rent specials?
227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR pet-friendly?
No, 227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR offer parking?
No, 227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR does not offer parking.
Does 227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR have a pool?
No, 227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR does not have a pool.
Does 227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR have accessible units?
No, 227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR has units with dishwashers.
