227 CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman elevator gym bbq/grill sauna volleyball court

Just Renovated! An Alcove Studio with a Private Balcony in Dixon Mills! A Spacious, Bright and Airy home. The Alcove provides separation for your sleeping quarters. A kitchen featuring a full suite of stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Central Air, in-unit washer/dryer and hardwood floors throughout. All amenities included: 24-hour security, concierge, fitness center, basketball/volleyball court, sauna, lounge, several courtyards with barbecue grills, playroom, plus much more! Conveniently located near the Grove PATH, Van Vorst Park, supermarket, nightlife, restaurants and shops!