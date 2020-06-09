22 JEWETT AVE

Amenities

Welcome home in this impeccably renovated single-family home in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. This beautiful home has it all! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a bright office with a built-in bookcase! Spacious rooms, and an open concept kitchen-dining-living room. One car parking plus backyard, washer and dryer and Central Air are just some of the amenities that this home offers. Easy commute via Jsq Path train and close proximity to the City Bike stand, restaurants and great coffee shops top it all! Ask us about our virtual tour! Half fee paid by Landlord!