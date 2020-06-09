All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

22 JEWETT AVE

22 Jewett Avenue · No Longer Available




Location

22 Jewett Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
McGinley Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Welcome home in this impeccably renovated single-family home in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. This beautiful home has it all! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a bright office with a built-in bookcase! Spacious rooms, and an open concept kitchen-dining-living room. One car parking plus backyard, washer and dryer and Central Air are just some of the amenities that this home offers. Easy commute via Jsq Path train and close proximity to the City Bike stand, restaurants and great coffee shops top it all! Ask us about our virtual tour! Half fee paid by Landlord!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 JEWETT AVE have any available units?
22 JEWETT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 JEWETT AVE have?
Some of 22 JEWETT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 JEWETT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
22 JEWETT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 JEWETT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 22 JEWETT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 22 JEWETT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 22 JEWETT AVE does offer parking.
Does 22 JEWETT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 JEWETT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 JEWETT AVE have a pool?
No, 22 JEWETT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 22 JEWETT AVE have accessible units?
No, 22 JEWETT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 22 JEWETT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 JEWETT AVE has units with dishwashers.
