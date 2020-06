Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Pictures are from Unit 2. Finishes are the same throughout all units. You cant beat the location. Prime Jersey City apartment with a short walk to the Grove Street Path Station, fantastic Restaurants and area shopping. This is a fully renovated building from top to bottom and you'll be the first to live in this new unit. Enjoy your fully renovated one bedroom and one bath unit that has tons of natural light, all new hardwood floors and decorative exposed brick fireplace. The best feature is the rare central air conditioning in all rooms. There will be a common Washer and Dryer unit located on lower floor.