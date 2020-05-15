21 GILES AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Welcome to 21 Giles Avenue, located on a Cul-de-sac in the thriving Marion Neighborhood of Jersey City! Just minutes away from the Journal Square PATH, you will enjoy living in this modern home on a quiet, tree-lined street. Be the first to enjoy this Newly Constructed Urban Oasis, close to Mana Contemporary, Modcup Coffee Roastery, Square 1 Community Eatery, 15 Fox Place, Salumeria Ercolano, and many other local attractions! Be amazed by the sprawling 1,400 s/f layout which boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a full sized stackable Samsung Washer & Dryer with many other features you will have to see for yourself. Artfully crafted, you will fall in love with the 10 ft Ceilings, the impressive Waterfall Quartz Countertop, Stainless Steel Samsung Kitchen Appliances, American made Wolf Cabinets, Gleaming White Oak hardwood floors, Oversized Andersen A-Series Windows, Navien Continuous Tankless Hot Water System, and much more! With no detail left undone, this gem of a home is ready for your decorative touch!