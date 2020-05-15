All apartments in Jersey City
21 GILES AVE
Last updated March 27 2020 at 3:54 AM

21 GILES AVE

21 Giles Ave · (201) 659-8600
Location

21 Giles Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306
West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Welcome to 21 Giles Avenue, located on a Cul-de-sac in the thriving Marion Neighborhood of Jersey City! Just minutes away from the Journal Square PATH, you will enjoy living in this modern home on a quiet, tree-lined street. Be the first to enjoy this Newly Constructed Urban Oasis, close to Mana Contemporary, Modcup Coffee Roastery, Square 1 Community Eatery, 15 Fox Place, Salumeria Ercolano, and many other local attractions! Be amazed by the sprawling 1,400 s/f layout which boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a full sized stackable Samsung Washer & Dryer with many other features you will have to see for yourself. Artfully crafted, you will fall in love with the 10 ft Ceilings, the impressive Waterfall Quartz Countertop, Stainless Steel Samsung Kitchen Appliances, American made Wolf Cabinets, Gleaming White Oak hardwood floors, Oversized Andersen A-Series Windows, Navien Continuous Tankless Hot Water System, and much more! With no detail left undone, this gem of a home is ready for your decorative touch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 GILES AVE have any available units?
21 GILES AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 GILES AVE have?
Some of 21 GILES AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 GILES AVE currently offering any rent specials?
21 GILES AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 GILES AVE pet-friendly?
No, 21 GILES AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 21 GILES AVE offer parking?
No, 21 GILES AVE does not offer parking.
Does 21 GILES AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 GILES AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 GILES AVE have a pool?
No, 21 GILES AVE does not have a pool.
Does 21 GILES AVE have accessible units?
No, 21 GILES AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 21 GILES AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 GILES AVE has units with dishwashers.
