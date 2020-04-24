All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 208 6TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
208 6TH ST
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:43 PM

208 6TH ST

208 6th Street · (201) 792-7601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Downtown Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

208 6th Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Perfect location! Sun-filled 1 bedroom home located centrally on 6th Street in a charming brownstone building, originally built in 1893, remodeled in 2008, and bath updated in 2015. Less than 10 min walk to Newport and Grove Street PATH Stations! Home features: Natural light all day, via northern & southern exposures, central air + thermostat, hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, customized overhead lighting, Internet/phone/cable connections Large open kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher, microwave, range/oven, refrigerator, butcher block counter + storage counter, Breakfast bar Spacious bedroom with dresser furniture set + built-in closet. Easy access to NYC less than 10 minute walk to Grove Street and Newport PATH stations

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 6TH ST have any available units?
208 6TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 6TH ST have?
Some of 208 6TH ST's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 6TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
208 6TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 6TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 208 6TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 208 6TH ST offer parking?
No, 208 6TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 208 6TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 6TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 6TH ST have a pool?
No, 208 6TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 208 6TH ST have accessible units?
No, 208 6TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 208 6TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 6TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 208 6TH ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverside
1 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Vantage
33 Park View Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Southampton
20 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity