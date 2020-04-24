208 6TH ST

Amenities
Perfect location! Sun-filled 1 bedroom home located centrally on 6th Street in a charming brownstone building, originally built in 1893, remodeled in 2008, and bath updated in 2015. Less than 10 min walk to Newport and Grove Street PATH Stations! Home features: Natural light all day, via northern & southern exposures, central air + thermostat, hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, customized overhead lighting, Internet/phone/cable connections Large open kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher, microwave, range/oven, refrigerator, butcher block counter + storage counter, Breakfast bar Spacious bedroom with dresser furniture set + built-in closet. Easy access to NYC less than 10 minute walk to Grove Street and Newport PATH stations