202 SHEARWATER CT WEST

FOR RENT - Canalfront Condo with City Views! Lovely one bedroom, one bath located on Port Liberte's signature canal! Imagine sitting on your private balcony overlooking the scenic canal and city while enjoying your morning coffee. Your dreams will become reality in this pristine 750 sf one bedroom, one bath home which reflects the pride of gentle ownership throughout. A bright, wide and open feeling is achieved by the abundance of windows and the brand new flooring which flows through the entire home. Kitchen offers stainless appliances, generous cabinets and corian work surfaces. French doors lead to ample bedroom with walk-in closet and marble bath with whirlpool tub. Other features include central air, washer/dryer in unit, garage parking and all Port Liberte amenities including 24 hour peace of mind gatehouse security, professional style fitness facility, two outdoor pools, tennis courts, basketball court, outdoor play area, fenced dog run, designated green spaces and idyllic waterfront promenades. RENT INCLUDES: 1 heated indoor garage parking space, water, hot water, HEAT and all of the luxurious amenities that Port Liberte has to offer--professional gym, two pools, tot lot, tennis and basketball courts- All included in the rent! Easy NYC commute via onsite high speed ferry of Monday thru Saturday Shuttle to Grove St PATH--- both just a few steps away! Available July 1st or July 15th