Jersey City, NJ
202 SHEARWATER CT WEST
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

202 SHEARWATER CT WEST

202 Shearwater Ct W · No Longer Available
Location

202 Shearwater Ct W, Jersey City, NJ 07305

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
FOR RENT - Canalfront Condo with City Views!  Lovely one bedroom, one bath located on Port Liberte's signature canal!  Imagine sitting on your private balcony overlooking the scenic canal and city while enjoying your morning coffee. Your dreams will become reality in this pristine 750 sf one bedroom, one bath home which reflects the pride of gentle ownership throughout. A bright, wide and open feeling is achieved by the abundance of windows and the brand new flooring which flows through the entire home. Kitchen offers stainless appliances, generous cabinets and corian work surfaces. French doors lead to ample bedroom with walk-in closet and marble bath with whirlpool tub. Other features include central air, washer/dryer in unit, garage parking and all Port Liberte amenities including 24 hour peace of mind gatehouse security, professional style fitness facility, two outdoor pools, tennis courts, basketball court, outdoor play area, fenced dog run, designated green spaces and idyllic waterfront promenades. RENT INCLUDES: 1 heated indoor garage parking space, water, hot water, HEAT and all of the luxurious amenities that Port Liberte has to offer--professional gym, two pools, tot lot, tennis and basketball courts- All included in the rent! Easy NYC commute via onsite high speed ferry of Monday thru Saturday Shuttle to Grove St PATH--- both just a few steps away! Available July 1st or July 15th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 SHEARWATER CT WEST have any available units?
202 SHEARWATER CT WEST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 SHEARWATER CT WEST have?
Some of 202 SHEARWATER CT WEST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 SHEARWATER CT WEST currently offering any rent specials?
202 SHEARWATER CT WEST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 SHEARWATER CT WEST pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 SHEARWATER CT WEST is pet friendly.
Does 202 SHEARWATER CT WEST offer parking?
Yes, 202 SHEARWATER CT WEST offers parking.
Does 202 SHEARWATER CT WEST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 SHEARWATER CT WEST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 SHEARWATER CT WEST have a pool?
Yes, 202 SHEARWATER CT WEST has a pool.
Does 202 SHEARWATER CT WEST have accessible units?
No, 202 SHEARWATER CT WEST does not have accessible units.
Does 202 SHEARWATER CT WEST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 SHEARWATER CT WEST has units with dishwashers.
