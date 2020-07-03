All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 202 Hutton St 1R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
202 Hutton St 1R
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

202 Hutton St 1R

202 Hutton St · (646) 229-2725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

202 Hutton St, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1R · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
BRIGHT 3BR & 2BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT, VERY LARGE - Property Id: 302292

NEWLY RENOVATED 2BR APARTMENT FOR RENT, VERY LARGE IN JC HEIGHTS!!!

** OWNERS ARE STRICT ON CREDIT SO PLEASE, INQUIRE ONLY IF YOU MEET THE REQUIREMENTS BELOW**

Large 2 bedroom apartment available for immediate move in. It is located on a quiet neighborhood of JC Heights. Newly renovated with hardwood floors throughout, natural well lit space, lots of daylight, multiple closets, separate living room, dining room, and a nice tiled bathroom. All the necessary kitchen appliances available for your convenience. Parking available 'on the streets'. The unit is on the 1st floor! Tenant pays utilities (electricity, hot water, heat, and cooking gas). Small pets under 30 Pounds are welcome!

REQUIREMENTS:

Application Fee - $50 (Non-Refundable)
Credit Score - 680 and higher
Income - Salary must be @ least 40x the rent
Inventory goes fast, so don't miss out!

**Please, do not hit Apply Now. Contact us to schedule a viewing first.

Taliah Karim
Broker/Agent
Text me: 551-247-4347
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302292
Property Id 302292

(RLNE5865830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Hutton St 1R have any available units?
202 Hutton St 1R has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Hutton St 1R have?
Some of 202 Hutton St 1R's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Hutton St 1R currently offering any rent specials?
202 Hutton St 1R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Hutton St 1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Hutton St 1R is pet friendly.
Does 202 Hutton St 1R offer parking?
Yes, 202 Hutton St 1R offers parking.
Does 202 Hutton St 1R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Hutton St 1R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Hutton St 1R have a pool?
No, 202 Hutton St 1R does not have a pool.
Does 202 Hutton St 1R have accessible units?
No, 202 Hutton St 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Hutton St 1R have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Hutton St 1R does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 202 Hutton St 1R?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Embankment House
270 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Lincoln
204 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
VYV North
474 Warren St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Warren at York
120 York St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymsJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity