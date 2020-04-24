197 WOODWARD ST

Amenities
BRAND NEW FULLY RENOVATED!! BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS APARTMENT!! Communipaw Ave has been designated as restaurant row. Within a 6 min walk to Liberty State Light-rail, Liberty State Park (Largest Park in Hudson County), Grind Shop Coffee Shop, Mordi's Sandwich Shop, Plant-Based Cafe. The unit has 2 spacious bedrooms, brand new appliances, brand new kitchen cabinets, and Brand new Windows. Brand new Washer/ Dryer in-unit, Central Heat and AC. Apartment has been sanitized and cleaned. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS APARTMENT!! 2 Pay Stubs shown (Total $4500+) Free Credit Report through credit Karma Criminal Background Check $35 Water is $25/month fee Tenant pays for gas and electric by PSEG