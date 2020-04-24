All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 197 WOODWARD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
197 WOODWARD ST
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:53 PM

197 WOODWARD ST

197 Woodward St · (609) 716-8400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Bergen - Lafayette
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

197 Woodward St, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Bergen - Lafayette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
BRAND NEW FULLY RENOVATED!! BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS APARTMENT!! Communipaw Ave has been designated as restaurant row. Within a 6 min walk to Liberty State Light-rail, Liberty State Park (Largest Park in Hudson County), Grind Shop Coffee Shop, Mordi's Sandwich Shop, Plant-Based Cafe. The unit has 2 spacious bedrooms, brand new appliances, brand new kitchen cabinets, and Brand new Windows. Brand new Washer/ Dryer in-unit, Central Heat and AC. Apartment has been sanitized and cleaned. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS APARTMENT!! 2 Pay Stubs shown (Total $4500+) Free Credit Report through credit Karma Criminal Background Check $35 Water is $25/month fee Tenant pays for gas and electric by PSEG

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 WOODWARD ST have any available units?
197 WOODWARD ST has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 197 WOODWARD ST have?
Some of 197 WOODWARD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 WOODWARD ST currently offering any rent specials?
197 WOODWARD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 WOODWARD ST pet-friendly?
No, 197 WOODWARD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 197 WOODWARD ST offer parking?
No, 197 WOODWARD ST does not offer parking.
Does 197 WOODWARD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 197 WOODWARD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 WOODWARD ST have a pool?
No, 197 WOODWARD ST does not have a pool.
Does 197 WOODWARD ST have accessible units?
No, 197 WOODWARD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 197 WOODWARD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 197 WOODWARD ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 197 WOODWARD ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vantage
33 Park View Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Lively
321 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity