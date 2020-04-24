197 WOODWARD ST

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

BRAND NEW FULLY RENOVATED!! BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS APARTMENT!! Communipaw Ave has been designated as restaurant row. Within a 6 min walk to Liberty State Light-rail, Liberty State Park (Largest Park in Hudson County), Grind Shop Coffee Shop, Mordi's Sandwich Shop, Plant-Based Cafe. The unit has 2 spacious bedrooms, brand new appliances, brand new kitchen cabinets, and Brand new Windows. Brand new Washer/ Dryer in-unit, Central Heat and AC. Apartment has been sanitized and cleaned. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS APARTMENT!! 2 Pay Stubs shown (Total $4500+) Free Credit Report through credit Karma Criminal Background Check $35 Water is $25/month fee Tenant pays for gas and electric by PSEG