All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 179 MANHATTAN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
179 MANHATTAN AVE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:39 AM

179 MANHATTAN AVE

179 Manhattan Avenue · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

179 Manhattan Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1D · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this recently renovated and well maintained, sun filled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in booming Jersey City Heights! With high ceilings and aprox. 1000 square feet, the big eat in kitchen has an open floor plan for the living areas which includes lots of natural light to make this spacious apartment seem even larger than it already is. The two over sized bedrooms also have multiple windows for tons of natural light. The building has a super on-site to address any issues that come up right away. There is also a 24 hour security camera, intercom and laundry in the building. Heat and Hot water are included in the rent – tenants are responsible for gas, electric. Right outside your door your transportation needs are taken care of, with NYC busses to Port Authority as well as busses to the nearby Journal Square PATH station. Tenants are responsible for 1st month rent, 1.5 month security and 1 month broker fee at lease signing. Available for 4/1 occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 MANHATTAN AVE have any available units?
179 MANHATTAN AVE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 179 MANHATTAN AVE have?
Some of 179 MANHATTAN AVE's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 MANHATTAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
179 MANHATTAN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 MANHATTAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 179 MANHATTAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 179 MANHATTAN AVE offer parking?
No, 179 MANHATTAN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 179 MANHATTAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 MANHATTAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 MANHATTAN AVE have a pool?
No, 179 MANHATTAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 179 MANHATTAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 179 MANHATTAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 179 MANHATTAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 MANHATTAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 179 MANHATTAN AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
85 Van Reypen St. Apartments
85 Van Reypen St
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Madox
198 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Pacific
25 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity