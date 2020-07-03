179 MANHATTAN AVE

Amenities

Welcome home to this recently renovated and well maintained, sun filled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in booming Jersey City Heights! With high ceilings and aprox. 1000 square feet, the big eat in kitchen has an open floor plan for the living areas which includes lots of natural light to make this spacious apartment seem even larger than it already is. The two over sized bedrooms also have multiple windows for tons of natural light. The building has a super on-site to address any issues that come up right away. There is also a 24 hour security camera, intercom and laundry in the building. Heat and Hot water are included in the rent – tenants are responsible for gas, electric. Right outside your door your transportation needs are taken care of, with NYC busses to Port Authority as well as busses to the nearby Journal Square PATH station. Tenants are responsible for 1st month rent, 1.5 month security and 1 month broker fee at lease signing. Available for 4/1 occupancy.