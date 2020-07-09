170 WEBSTER AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

City living at its best! Spacious new construction 3 bedroom +den (can operate as a 4th bedroom)/2.5 bath home with private attached backyard, garage parking, and over 2000 sq ft. This home features all the modern conveniences including: central HAVC, laundry room with side by side washer/dryer, hardwood floors, top of the line appliances, great sunlight, high ceilings, and custom closets. Prime location walking distance from the lightrail, buses, parks, shops, and restaurants. This home has it all!