Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:58 PM

170 WEBSTER AVE

170 Webster Avenue · (201) 228-0609
Location

170 Webster Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
City living at its best! Spacious new construction 3 bedroom +den (can operate as a 4th bedroom)/2.5 bath home with private attached backyard, garage parking, and over 2000 sq ft. This home features all the modern conveniences including: central HAVC, laundry room with side by side washer/dryer, hardwood floors, top of the line appliances, great sunlight, high ceilings, and custom closets. Prime location walking distance from the lightrail, buses, parks, shops, and restaurants. This home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 WEBSTER AVE have any available units?
170 WEBSTER AVE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 WEBSTER AVE have?
Some of 170 WEBSTER AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 WEBSTER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
170 WEBSTER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 WEBSTER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 170 WEBSTER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 170 WEBSTER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 170 WEBSTER AVE offers parking.
Does 170 WEBSTER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 WEBSTER AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 WEBSTER AVE have a pool?
No, 170 WEBSTER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 170 WEBSTER AVE have accessible units?
No, 170 WEBSTER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 170 WEBSTER AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 WEBSTER AVE has units with dishwashers.
