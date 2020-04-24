All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:13 PM

169 OGDEN AVE

169 Ogden Ave · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

169 Ogden Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Broker Fee Paid For by Landlord! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath unit located on prestigious Ogden Ave, a brief walk to Hoboken. The Home boasts an expansive floor plan, tons of Natural Sunlight from oversize windows, charming Exposed Brick living room walls, Hardwood floors and Tile Floors, Decorative Fireplace, Modern Finishes, Plenty of Closet space, Central A/C, and in-unit Washer/Dryer. The Kitchen features Custom Cabinets, S/S Oven/Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Granite Counter-tops. Conveniently located near '100 steps to Hoboken', 2nd St Light Rail, direct Bus to NYC, Supremo Food Market, Pershing Field Park, Riverview-Fisk Park, Restaurants, and much more! Easy access into New York makes this home a commuter's dream! (Path, Light Rail, bus). Available as of June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 OGDEN AVE have any available units?
169 OGDEN AVE has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 169 OGDEN AVE have?
Some of 169 OGDEN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 OGDEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
169 OGDEN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 OGDEN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 169 OGDEN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 169 OGDEN AVE offer parking?
No, 169 OGDEN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 169 OGDEN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 169 OGDEN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 OGDEN AVE have a pool?
No, 169 OGDEN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 169 OGDEN AVE have accessible units?
No, 169 OGDEN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 169 OGDEN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169 OGDEN AVE has units with dishwashers.
