169 OGDEN AVE

Broker Fee Paid For by Landlord! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath unit located on prestigious Ogden Ave, a brief walk to Hoboken. The Home boasts an expansive floor plan, tons of Natural Sunlight from oversize windows, charming Exposed Brick living room walls, Hardwood floors and Tile Floors, Decorative Fireplace, Modern Finishes, Plenty of Closet space, Central A/C, and in-unit Washer/Dryer. The Kitchen features Custom Cabinets, S/S Oven/Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Granite Counter-tops. Conveniently located near '100 steps to Hoboken', 2nd St Light Rail, direct Bus to NYC, Supremo Food Market, Pershing Field Park, Riverview-Fisk Park, Restaurants, and much more! Easy access into New York makes this home a commuter's dream! (Path, Light Rail, bus). Available as of June 1st.