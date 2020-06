Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Built in 2008 this 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment is just what you have been looking for, with washer and dryer in unit! Top floor unit with cathederal ceilings in living area, the master bedroom has a balcony. Hrdwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops. Located in Jersey City Heights near Kennedy Blvd with easy access to buses, trains and Journal Square. Available July 1, 2020.