Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

A Large Colonial single family home located in Historic District of West Bergen-East Lincoln Park. Entrance has an enclosed front porch and foyer. Full basement with laundry and full bath. First floor has living room and dining room with fireplace, updated kitchen with breakfast bar and half bath. Three bedrooms a full bath plus master sunroom on second floor. Third floor features two bonus rooms and storage. Semi-furnish, no basement occupancy. Near trans, shopping and schools. For rent as is.