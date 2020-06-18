All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:30 AM

162 FAIRVIEW AVE

162 Fairview Avenue · (201) 333-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

162 Fairview Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
McGinley Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3L · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Great opportunity in a beautiful pre-war building. This unit boasts natural light and a formal dining room w pocket doors and stained glass windows. The kitchen comes complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The unit also offers an updated bathroom, hardwood floors and sprawling southern and western views. Additional amenities include in-unit washer/dryer, private parking, and additional storage in the basement and a brand new grill area. Stellar location just a short distance from PATH, Journal Square, Lincoln Park and St Peter's University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 FAIRVIEW AVE have any available units?
162 FAIRVIEW AVE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 FAIRVIEW AVE have?
Some of 162 FAIRVIEW AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 FAIRVIEW AVE currently offering any rent specials?
162 FAIRVIEW AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 FAIRVIEW AVE pet-friendly?
No, 162 FAIRVIEW AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 162 FAIRVIEW AVE offer parking?
Yes, 162 FAIRVIEW AVE does offer parking.
Does 162 FAIRVIEW AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 FAIRVIEW AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 FAIRVIEW AVE have a pool?
No, 162 FAIRVIEW AVE does not have a pool.
Does 162 FAIRVIEW AVE have accessible units?
No, 162 FAIRVIEW AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 162 FAIRVIEW AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 FAIRVIEW AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
