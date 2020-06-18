162 FAIRVIEW AVE

Amenities
Great opportunity in a beautiful pre-war building. This unit boasts natural light and a formal dining room w pocket doors and stained glass windows. The kitchen comes complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The unit also offers an updated bathroom, hardwood floors and sprawling southern and western views. Additional amenities include in-unit washer/dryer, private parking, and additional storage in the basement and a brand new grill area. Stellar location just a short distance from PATH, Journal Square, Lincoln Park and St Peter's University.