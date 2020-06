Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION! Nice 2 bed in well maintained Pre-war building. Located in the heart of Journal Square on a quiet street - less than 5 minutes to JSQ Path. Renovated kitchen and tile bath, accompanied with hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy the convenience of having on site washer/dryer in basement.