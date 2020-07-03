139 LAKE ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Welcome to this gorgeous corner three-bedroom two-bath on quiet Lake St in The Heights. This open concept condo home was just gut renovated in 2018! The bright living room features 6 oversized windows with granite sills that let in so much natural light. The large kitchen has granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, and a movable breakfast bar island for additional storage, seating, and flexibility of space. From there you'll find two equal-sized bedrooms that can accommodate up to a full-sized bed. The master bedroom features a very large layout, double closets, and an ensuite spa-style bathroom. All of this as well as in-unit washer and dryer, LED recessed lighting, crown molding, shared front patio, Ring doorbell system, and parking available for one car. Close to PATH, all major transportation, restaurants, and shops.