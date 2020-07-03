All apartments in Jersey City
139 LAKE ST
139 LAKE ST

139 Lake St · (201) 792-4300
Location

139 Lake St, Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Welcome to this gorgeous corner three-bedroom two-bath on quiet Lake St in The Heights. This open concept condo home was just gut renovated in 2018! The bright living room features 6 oversized windows with granite sills that let in so much natural light. The large kitchen has granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, and a movable breakfast bar island for additional storage, seating, and flexibility of space. From there you'll find two equal-sized bedrooms that can accommodate up to a full-sized bed. The master bedroom features a very large layout, double closets, and an ensuite spa-style bathroom. All of this as well as in-unit washer and dryer, LED recessed lighting, crown molding, shared front patio, Ring doorbell system, and parking available for one car. Close to PATH, all major transportation, restaurants, and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 LAKE ST have any available units?
139 LAKE ST has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 LAKE ST have?
Some of 139 LAKE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 LAKE ST currently offering any rent specials?
139 LAKE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 LAKE ST pet-friendly?
No, 139 LAKE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 139 LAKE ST offer parking?
Yes, 139 LAKE ST offers parking.
Does 139 LAKE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 LAKE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 LAKE ST have a pool?
No, 139 LAKE ST does not have a pool.
Does 139 LAKE ST have accessible units?
No, 139 LAKE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 139 LAKE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 LAKE ST has units with dishwashers.
