Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:54 AM

121 Dudley Street

121 Dudley Street · (201) 345-6007
Location

121 Dudley Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
valet service
Conveniently located on the Hudson Waterfront for easy commute and plenty of shopping and dining nearby.

Community Amenities:
Resident Lounge with Kitchen
Business Center with WiFi
Children's Play Area
Community Patio with BBQ Area
Easy Highway, PATH, Light Rail and Ferry
Billiard Room
Concierge Service
Package Service
Valet Dry Cleaning Service
On-site Management

Apartment Amenities:
In-home Washer and Dryer
Walk-in Closets
Waterfront Views
Hard Surface Flooring
Private Balcony
Linen Closet
High Ceilings
Eat-in Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances Available
Microwave and Dishwasher
Oversized Windows
Pantry
Garden Tub
Air Conditioning
**Features may vary by apartment

***Available Units***
1 Bed/1 Bath starting at $2705
2 Bed/2 Bath starting at $3570

**12 month lease
**Broker Fee: 1 month
**Security Deposit: Special!!! $1000 normally 1.5 month
**Parking: dedicated spot additional monthly fee
**Prices, terms, availability, specials subject to change without notice**
**Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs allowed. Breed restrictions, additional deposits and pet rents may apply.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Dudley Street have any available units?
121 Dudley Street has a unit available for $2,705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Dudley Street have?
Some of 121 Dudley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Dudley Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 Dudley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Dudley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Dudley Street is pet friendly.
Does 121 Dudley Street offer parking?
Yes, 121 Dudley Street does offer parking.
Does 121 Dudley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Dudley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Dudley Street have a pool?
No, 121 Dudley Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 Dudley Street have accessible units?
No, 121 Dudley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Dudley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Dudley Street has units with dishwashers.
