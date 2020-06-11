121 Dudley Street

Amenities

Conveniently located on the Hudson Waterfront for easy commute and plenty of shopping and dining nearby.



Community Amenities:

Resident Lounge with Kitchen

Business Center with WiFi

Children's Play Area

Community Patio with BBQ Area

Easy Highway, PATH, Light Rail and Ferry

Billiard Room

Concierge Service

Package Service

Valet Dry Cleaning Service

On-site Management



Apartment Amenities:

In-home Washer and Dryer

Walk-in Closets

Waterfront Views

Hard Surface Flooring

Private Balcony

Linen Closet

High Ceilings

Eat-in Kitchen

Stainless Steel Appliances Available

Microwave and Dishwasher

Oversized Windows

Pantry

Garden Tub

Air Conditioning

**Features may vary by apartment



***Available Units***

1 Bed/1 Bath starting at $2705

2 Bed/2 Bath starting at $3570



**12 month lease

**Broker Fee: 1 month

**Security Deposit: Special!!! $1000 normally 1.5 month

**Parking: dedicated spot additional monthly fee

**Prices, terms, availability, specials subject to change without notice**

**Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs allowed. Breed restrictions, additional deposits and pet rents may apply.**



Contact us to schedule a showing.