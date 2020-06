Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this beautiful brownstown in Downtown JC. Enjoy entertaining in your completely remodeled kitchen while the dog hangs out in the backyard with their heated dog house! This is a spacious, 2 bed plus den which easily converts into a third bedroom also offers 2 full bathroom, one on each level. In unit washer/dryer. Street parking is very easy to find! Close to all major transportation and shops. Pets allowed. Available ASAP. Floor plan and video walk through available upon request.