Jersey City, NJ
118 COLES ST
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:14 AM

118 COLES ST

118 Coles Street · (201) 333-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 Coles Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
bike storage
NO BROKER FEE! Take a look at this modern 2B/1B with hardwood floors through out, an ornamental brick fireplace, two large bedrooms with great closet space, and e/w exposure for a sun-kissed home. Enjoy Central AC/Heat, in-unit large capacity washer/dryer, SS appliances, granite countertops and abundant kitchen cabinet storage. Bonus: Bike racks on-site! And a sweet brick-paved common yard for grilling, dining and entertaining. Nearby restaurants, coffee houses and CITI Bike offer walkable conveniences in the neighborhood. This apt is just two blocks to Hamilton Park, about half mile to Grove ST PATH station, Newport Mall, and multiple supermarkets and amenities that Downtown JC has to offer. Call today for a private viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 COLES ST have any available units?
118 COLES ST has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 COLES ST have?
Some of 118 COLES ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 COLES ST currently offering any rent specials?
118 COLES ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 COLES ST pet-friendly?
No, 118 COLES ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 118 COLES ST offer parking?
No, 118 COLES ST does not offer parking.
Does 118 COLES ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 COLES ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 COLES ST have a pool?
No, 118 COLES ST does not have a pool.
Does 118 COLES ST have accessible units?
No, 118 COLES ST does not have accessible units.
Does 118 COLES ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 COLES ST has units with dishwashers.
