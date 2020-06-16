118 COLES ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill bike storage

NO BROKER FEE! Take a look at this modern 2B/1B with hardwood floors through out, an ornamental brick fireplace, two large bedrooms with great closet space, and e/w exposure for a sun-kissed home. Enjoy Central AC/Heat, in-unit large capacity washer/dryer, SS appliances, granite countertops and abundant kitchen cabinet storage. Bonus: Bike racks on-site! And a sweet brick-paved common yard for grilling, dining and entertaining. Nearby restaurants, coffee houses and CITI Bike offer walkable conveniences in the neighborhood. This apt is just two blocks to Hamilton Park, about half mile to Grove ST PATH station, Newport Mall, and multiple supermarkets and amenities that Downtown JC has to offer. Call today for a private viewing!