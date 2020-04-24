All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 112 PROSPECT ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
112 PROSPECT ST
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:48 PM

112 PROSPECT ST

112 Prospect Street · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

112 Prospect Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This impeccable rental is situated on a corner lot with 3 exposures is a combination of new & original details! Located in Riverview Art District of Jersey City Heights. The first floor unit is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Some of the many features include Eat in kitchen, French doors, crown molding, hardwood floors throughout, double pane windows, flooded with natural sunlight, mudroom, rear deck with custom ornate ironwork and the list goes on. Beautifully landscaped with Japanese Maple, Weeping Cherry & Pear trees. Close proximity to public transportation, major highways, parks, pool, Franklin Avenue Steps to Hoboken, cafes, restaurants and shops. On site parking. Don’t miss this show stopper!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 PROSPECT ST have any available units?
112 PROSPECT ST has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 PROSPECT ST have?
Some of 112 PROSPECT ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 PROSPECT ST currently offering any rent specials?
112 PROSPECT ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 PROSPECT ST pet-friendly?
No, 112 PROSPECT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 112 PROSPECT ST offer parking?
Yes, 112 PROSPECT ST does offer parking.
Does 112 PROSPECT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 PROSPECT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 PROSPECT ST have a pool?
Yes, 112 PROSPECT ST has a pool.
Does 112 PROSPECT ST have accessible units?
No, 112 PROSPECT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 112 PROSPECT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 PROSPECT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 112 PROSPECT ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Portside Towers
155 Washington St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Riverside
1 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Vantage
33 Park View Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
East Hampton
30 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Southampton
20 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity