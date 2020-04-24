112 PROSPECT ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This impeccable rental is situated on a corner lot with 3 exposures is a combination of new & original details! Located in Riverview Art District of Jersey City Heights. The first floor unit is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Some of the many features include Eat in kitchen, French doors, crown molding, hardwood floors throughout, double pane windows, flooded with natural sunlight, mudroom, rear deck with custom ornate ironwork and the list goes on. Beautifully landscaped with Japanese Maple, Weeping Cherry & Pear trees. Close proximity to public transportation, major highways, parks, pool, Franklin Avenue Steps to Hoboken, cafes, restaurants and shops. On site parking. Don’t miss this show stopper!!!