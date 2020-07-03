All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

111 CLAREMONT AVE

111 Claremont Avenue · (201) 868-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Claremont Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Bergen - Lafayette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,699

6 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
RARELY AVAILABLE 6 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM APARTMENT IN A PRIVATE HOME. The apartment was completely renovated. The apartment features tons of space, stainless steel appliances and is a true 6 bedrooms with 3 bath apartment. Because of the rare size of the unit, the set up of the apartment can be utilized as a mother and daughter combination that will split the apartment into two separate units. The unit have open layout, front terrace/porch and close to NJ Transit to PATH trains, parks, schools and more. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 CLAREMONT AVE have any available units?
111 CLAREMONT AVE has a unit available for $2,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 CLAREMONT AVE have?
Some of 111 CLAREMONT AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 CLAREMONT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
111 CLAREMONT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 CLAREMONT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 111 CLAREMONT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 111 CLAREMONT AVE offer parking?
No, 111 CLAREMONT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 111 CLAREMONT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 CLAREMONT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 CLAREMONT AVE have a pool?
No, 111 CLAREMONT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 111 CLAREMONT AVE have accessible units?
No, 111 CLAREMONT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 111 CLAREMONT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 CLAREMONT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
