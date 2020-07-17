108 MCADOO AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

NO FEE! Landlord pays for broker fee. This newly renovated modern 3brs/2 full ba apartment features open design living room, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, central AC, brand new stainless steel fridge and washer/dryer. Located in fast growing neighborhoods and surrounded by new constructions, condos and apartment buildings. Just minutes away from West Side Ave light rail station, New Jersey City University, Hudson mall, Home Depot and large grocery stores. Fast commute to downtown Jersey City and New York City.