Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

108 MCADOO AVE

108 Mcadoo Avenue · (201) 432-1600
Location

108 Mcadoo Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
NO FEE! Landlord pays for broker fee. This newly renovated modern 3brs/2 full ba apartment features open design living room, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, central AC, brand new stainless steel fridge and washer/dryer. Located in fast growing neighborhoods and surrounded by new constructions, condos and apartment buildings. Just minutes away from West Side Ave light rail station, New Jersey City University, Hudson mall, Home Depot and large grocery stores. Fast commute to downtown Jersey City and New York City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 MCADOO AVE have any available units?
108 MCADOO AVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 MCADOO AVE have?
Some of 108 MCADOO AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 MCADOO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
108 MCADOO AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 MCADOO AVE pet-friendly?
No, 108 MCADOO AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 108 MCADOO AVE offer parking?
No, 108 MCADOO AVE does not offer parking.
Does 108 MCADOO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 MCADOO AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 MCADOO AVE have a pool?
No, 108 MCADOO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 108 MCADOO AVE have accessible units?
No, 108 MCADOO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 108 MCADOO AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 MCADOO AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
