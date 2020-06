Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2BR 2Bath With Backyard No Broker Fee - Property Id: 275811



Move in Ready 2-Bedroom-2 Bathroom Unit available near Journal Square Path Station:

- NO Broker Fee

- Newly Renovated Spacious Condo Unit.

- Master Bedroom with Full Bath

- High Ceilings and Bright

- A/C Central, Intercom

- Brand New Full Kitchen Appliances with Dishwasher

- Brand New Granite Kitchen Counter-tops

- Private Deck & Backyard.

- Laundry and Large Storage in Basement.

- Hot & Cold Water Included

- Tenants responsible Gas & Electric

Please contact me for Video Tour and more pictures.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275811

Property Id 275811



(RLNE5869254)