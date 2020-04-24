101 WAYNE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Luxurious and spacious 1 Bedroom (flexible 2BR)/ 2Bth condo with over 1000sqft unit in a true Van Vorst Brownstone. Soaring 13ft ceilings with beautiful modern chandeliers, remote controlled window treatments, custom built-ins & closets galore. Open kitchen layout with large white marble top island, high-end Miele kitchen appliances and Dining Room. The living room offers plenty of space for overnight guests (a 6-panel room divider screen for privacy is available), 65" Seura vanishing TV mirror and Sonos sound system. Marble bathrooms, hardwood floors and extra storage. This home is located in a residential neighborhood and moments from Van Vorst park, Downtown JC's amazing restaurants and 2 blocks from PATH.