All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 101 WAYNE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
101 WAYNE ST
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:39 AM

101 WAYNE ST

101 Wayne Street · (201) 795-5200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Downtown Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

101 Wayne Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Luxurious and spacious 1 Bedroom (flexible 2BR)/ 2Bth condo with over 1000sqft unit in a true Van Vorst Brownstone. Soaring 13ft ceilings with beautiful modern chandeliers, remote controlled window treatments, custom built-ins & closets galore. Open kitchen layout with large white marble top island, high-end Miele kitchen appliances and Dining Room. The living room offers plenty of space for overnight guests (a 6-panel room divider screen for privacy is available), 65" Seura vanishing TV mirror and Sonos sound system. Marble bathrooms, hardwood floors and extra storage. This home is located in a residential neighborhood and moments from Van Vorst park, Downtown JC's amazing restaurants and 2 blocks from PATH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 WAYNE ST have any available units?
101 WAYNE ST has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 WAYNE ST have?
Some of 101 WAYNE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 WAYNE ST currently offering any rent specials?
101 WAYNE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 WAYNE ST pet-friendly?
No, 101 WAYNE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 101 WAYNE ST offer parking?
No, 101 WAYNE ST does not offer parking.
Does 101 WAYNE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 WAYNE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 WAYNE ST have a pool?
No, 101 WAYNE ST does not have a pool.
Does 101 WAYNE ST have accessible units?
No, 101 WAYNE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 101 WAYNE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 WAYNE ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 101 WAYNE ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vantage
33 Park View Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Lincoln
204 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Southampton
20 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Quinn
197 Van Vorst Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity