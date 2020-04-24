All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 101 Washington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
101 Washington Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 10:27 PM

101 Washington Street

101 Washington Street · (201) 345-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

101 Washington Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$3,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
valet service
Luxurious Apartments with lots of amenities:

Spacious unit WITH PRIVATE BALCONY WITH VIEWS OF STAT OF LIBERTY (on this unit, only select units with views) - LOTS OF SUNSHINE : )

Conveniently located near-
Essex Street Light Rail Station
Exchange Place PATH
Grove Street PATH Station
Warren St Pier Liberty Harbor
NY Waterway Paulus Hook

Community Amenities:

Gas Grilling Area
Indoor Children's Playroom
Large Sundeck - Common
Tennis and Basketball Courts
On-site Laundry Facility
Valet Dry Cleaning Service
On-site Management
Package Service
Concierge Service
Resident Social Events
On-site Retailers
Waterfront Montessori School On-site
Zipcar Vehicles On-site

Apartment Amenities:

Large Square Footage
Hard Surface Flooring
Dishwasher and Microwave
Alarm System
In-home Washer and Dryer
Walk-in Closet
Linen Closet
Air Conditioning
Stainless Steel Appliances

**Features may vary by apartment

**12 month lease
**Broker Fee: 1 month by tenant
**Security Deposit: studio - $1800, 1br - $2300, 2br $2500, 3br - $2950

** Water/Sewer - addtl low monthly fee
**Parking: dedicated spot additional monthly fee
**Prices, terms, availability, specials subject to change without notice**
**Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs allowed. Breed restrictions, additional deposits and pet rents may apply.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Washington Street have any available units?
101 Washington Street has a unit available for $3,505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Washington Street have?
Some of 101 Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 101 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 101 Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 101 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 101 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 101 Washington Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vantage
33 Park View Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Lively
321 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Embankment House
270 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Lincoln
204 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl
Jersey City, NJ 07311
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07306

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity