Jersey City, NJ
10 REGENT ST
Last updated May 17 2020 at 5:48 PM

10 REGENT ST

10 Regent Street · (201) 333-4443
Location

10 Regent Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 808 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
$2500 for immediate occupancy. $2600 for June Move-in. $2700 for July Move-in. Cannot miss this opportunity if you are looking for a lofty luxury apartment within walking distance to Grove Street PATH, Jersey Avenue Light Rail, shopping, restaurants and parks. Located in the quiet & convenient Liberty Harbor community, this PH 1Br apartment is equipped with overside window, 12 feet ceiling, high-end lightly-used almost new furnitures. The living room has built-in surround sound system if you are into music and movies. The building has 24 hours concierge, gym, game room, jacuzzi, grills, elevators and share a decent size pool at 30 Regent with a small fee ($50 per person per season). Parking is available for rent from the building management. 1 Month Broker fee applies. Apt can be rented with/without furniture. Video available at https://drive.google.com/open?id=16afKwizPTPJU8_isGFGjIeeMp2lmOJtR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 REGENT ST have any available units?
10 REGENT ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 REGENT ST have?
Some of 10 REGENT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 REGENT ST currently offering any rent specials?
10 REGENT ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 REGENT ST pet-friendly?
No, 10 REGENT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 10 REGENT ST offer parking?
Yes, 10 REGENT ST does offer parking.
Does 10 REGENT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 REGENT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 REGENT ST have a pool?
Yes, 10 REGENT ST has a pool.
Does 10 REGENT ST have accessible units?
No, 10 REGENT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10 REGENT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 REGENT ST has units with dishwashers.
