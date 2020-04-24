10 REGENT ST

Amenities

$2500 for immediate occupancy. $2600 for June Move-in. $2700 for July Move-in. Cannot miss this opportunity if you are looking for a lofty luxury apartment within walking distance to Grove Street PATH, Jersey Avenue Light Rail, shopping, restaurants and parks. Located in the quiet & convenient Liberty Harbor community, this PH 1Br apartment is equipped with overside window, 12 feet ceiling, high-end lightly-used almost new furnitures. The living room has built-in surround sound system if you are into music and movies. The building has 24 hours concierge, gym, game room, jacuzzi, grills, elevators and share a decent size pool at 30 Regent with a small fee ($50 per person per season). Parking is available for rent from the building management. 1 Month Broker fee applies. Apt can be rented with/without furniture. Video available at https://drive.google.com/open?id=16afKwizPTPJU8_isGFGjIeeMp2lmOJtR