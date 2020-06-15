All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 1 SHORE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
1 SHORE LANE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:44 AM

1 SHORE LANE

1 Shore Lane · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1 Shore Lane, Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1105 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
sauna
Upgrades abound in this lovely North facing unit with private balcony and superb NYC views. Enjoy a spacious and open layout with gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, over sized windows and upgrades that include custom painting and staining, custom shelving, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. The Gourmet kitchen features maple cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. All this plus a quick commute to NYC and a full range of luxury building amenities such as gym, sauna, steam, community room, children s room,roof deck with NYC views. 24/7 doorman. Quick walk to Hoboken/Newport Path.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 SHORE LANE have any available units?
1 SHORE LANE has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 SHORE LANE have?
Some of 1 SHORE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 SHORE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1 SHORE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 SHORE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1 SHORE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 1 SHORE LANE offer parking?
No, 1 SHORE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1 SHORE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 SHORE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 SHORE LANE have a pool?
No, 1 SHORE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1 SHORE LANE have accessible units?
No, 1 SHORE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1 SHORE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 SHORE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1 SHORE LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vantage
33 Park View Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Urby
200 Greene Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Ellipse
25 Park Lane South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
VYV
474 Warren St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity