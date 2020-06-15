1 SHORE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym sauna

Upgrades abound in this lovely North facing unit with private balcony and superb NYC views. Enjoy a spacious and open layout with gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, over sized windows and upgrades that include custom painting and staining, custom shelving, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. The Gourmet kitchen features maple cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. All this plus a quick commute to NYC and a full range of luxury building amenities such as gym, sauna, steam, community room, children s room,roof deck with NYC views. 24/7 doorman. Quick walk to Hoboken/Newport Path.