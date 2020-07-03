All apartments in Hoboken
902 BLOOMFIELD ST.
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:11 AM

902 BLOOMFIELD ST

902 Bloomfield Street · (201) 792-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

902 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
media room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Great uptown Bloomfield St location. Well maintained historic building with mix of Hoboken charm and modern finishes. Hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. Large eat in kitchen completely renovated with dishwasher. Large bathroom newly renovated. Office has extra storage and heat and hot water included. One block off of Washington Street, shopping, dining, and transportation. Bus stop at corner, ferry a few blocks away. Garage parking around the corner 1/2 block away. Easy access to Lincoln Tunnel, uptown movie theater, RT. 495, 3, 95(turnpike). No laundry, but laundromat at corner of block.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 BLOOMFIELD ST have any available units?
902 BLOOMFIELD ST has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 902 BLOOMFIELD ST have?
Some of 902 BLOOMFIELD ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 BLOOMFIELD ST currently offering any rent specials?
902 BLOOMFIELD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 BLOOMFIELD ST pet-friendly?
No, 902 BLOOMFIELD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 902 BLOOMFIELD ST offer parking?
Yes, 902 BLOOMFIELD ST offers parking.
Does 902 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 BLOOMFIELD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 BLOOMFIELD ST have a pool?
No, 902 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have a pool.
Does 902 BLOOMFIELD ST have accessible units?
No, 902 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 902 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 BLOOMFIELD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 902 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
