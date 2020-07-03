902 BLOOMFIELD ST

Amenities

Great uptown Bloomfield St location. Well maintained historic building with mix of Hoboken charm and modern finishes. Hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. Large eat in kitchen completely renovated with dishwasher. Large bathroom newly renovated. Office has extra storage and heat and hot water included. One block off of Washington Street, shopping, dining, and transportation. Bus stop at corner, ferry a few blocks away. Garage parking around the corner 1/2 block away. Easy access to Lincoln Tunnel, uptown movie theater, RT. 495, 3, 95(turnpike). No laundry, but laundromat at corner of block.